Chizuo Matsumoto, the former leader of the Japanese doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo, was executed on Friday, Sputnik news reported citing NHK . Matsumoto, also known under the alias Shoko Asahara, is reportedly the first of 13 individuals scheduled to be executed for their roles in orchestrating the 1995 sarin gas attack on a Tokyo subway.

In 1995, several members of the Aum Shinrikyo cult released deadly sarin gas in the Tokyo subway, killing 13 people and injuring more than 6,000. Aum Shinrikyo, a Japanese doomsday religious movement, founded in 1984, is recognized as a terrorist group by a number of states, including Russia, EU countries, the United States, Canada and Kazakhstan.

