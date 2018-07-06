Japan Executes Aum Shinrikyo Cult Leader - Reports

6 July 2018 04:34 (UTC+04:00)

Chizuo Matsumoto, the former leader of the Japanese doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo, was executed on Friday, Sputnik news reported citing NHK . Matsumoto, also known under the alias Shoko Asahara, is reportedly the first of 13 individuals scheduled to be executed for their roles in orchestrating the 1995 sarin gas attack on a Tokyo subway.

In 1995, several members of the Aum Shinrikyo cult released deadly sarin gas in the Tokyo subway, killing 13 people and injuring more than 6,000. Aum Shinrikyo, a Japanese doomsday religious movement, founded in 1984, is recognized as a terrorist group by a number of states, including Russia, EU countries, the United States, Canada and Kazakhstan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Saxo Bank: USD, JPY weak ahead of important US event risks
Economy news 5 July 17:27
Russian, Japanese top diplomats, defense chiefs to meet in Moscow in late July
Russia 5 July 17:06
Japan sends helicopter carrier to South China Sea for a year-long mission
Other News 5 July 03:27
Japan gearing up for Abe-Putin meeting at EEF — diplomat
Other News 4 July 10:59
Belgium beats Japan 3-2 in hard fought World Cup playoff match
Other News 3 July 00:11
Japan may start to use unmanned flying vehicles by 2020
Other News 1 July 19:33
Latest
Mexico's president-elect says to invite Trump to inauguration
World 05:51
Large fire breaks out in residential house in central Moscow
Russia 03:55
US police attack, arrest immigration protesters
US 02:48
Increased number of Turkish asylum seekers in Norway
Turkey 01:58
Iran: EU Package on Extending Nuclear Deal 'Disappointing'
Nuclear Program 00:35
Russian official calls for closer Tehran-Moscow trade ties
Iran 5 July 23:31
Iran, Russia sign banking cooperation deal
Business 5 July 23:06
President Aliyev approves agreements between SOCAR and Equinor
Oil&Gas 5 July 22:42
Pompeo heads to N. Korea for nuclear talks
US 5 July 22:32