Lebanon arrests 5 suspects in Tripoli's terror attack

Lebanon's state security arrested on Thursday five suspects in a terrorist attack that took place on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The five people have suspected links to Abdel Rahman Mabsout, an Islamic State member who blew himself up in Tuesday's terror attack, military sources were quoted by Elnashra, an online independent newspaper, as saying.

A total of four members of the Lebanese Army and Internal Security forces were killed in the terror attack that hit Lebanon's northern city Tripoli early Tuesday morning.

