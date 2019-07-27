Trump says he expects Apple to announce it will build plant in Texas

27 July 2019 04:41 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he wanted Apple Inc (AAPL.O) to build its plants in the United States and expects the technology firm to announce it will build one in Texas, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Trump made the comment to reporters at the White House just hours after saying in a Twitter post that his administration would not grant Apple any tariff relief for Chinese-made parts for its Mac Pro computer. “Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!” he tweeted.

