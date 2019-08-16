Trump reportedly interested in buying Greenland

US President Donald Trump has set his eyes on buying Greenland, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Yes, we are talking about that very Greenland here, which is the world’s biggest island, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to WSJ’s report, Trump has repeatedly floated the idea among his advisors, with varying degrees of seriousness.

“In meetings, at dinners and in passing conversations, Mr. Trump has asked advisers whether the US can acquire Greenland, listened with interest when they discuss its abundant resources and geopolitical importance, and, according to two of the people, has asked his White House counsel to look into the idea,” WSJ reported Thursday.

Some of his advisers supported the idea, the report says, while others dismissed it as a “fleeting fascination that will never come to fruition.”

Despite being an absolutely enormous mass of land in its own right and lying closer to North America than to Europe, Greenland is in fact an autonomous region within the Kingdom of Denmark. It has a very small population of some 56,000 people, compared to Denmark’s 5.9 million. Therefore, Trump will have to negotiate with Denmark if he ever decides to realize his “fascination.”

