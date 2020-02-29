New coronavirus case of 'unknown origin' confirmed in California

California's Santa Clara County Health officials confirmed on Friday a second Wuhan coronavirus case of "unknown origin" in a patient who is thought to have not had contact with any known travelers and has not traveled to neighboring countries, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Dr. Sara Cody, a health officer in Santa Clara County and the director of the county's Public Health Department, detailed that the new case was an adult woman with previously-existing chronic health condition.

"This new case indicates that there is evidence of community transmission, but the extent is still not clear,'' Cody said.

The first case of "unknown" origin in California was registered a day earlier in a person who is thought to have not had contact with any known infected persons and has no "relevant travel history."

The total number of confirmed Wuhan coronavirus cases in California stood at 33, as of Thursday. According to Governor Gavin Newsome, only 28 infected people are currently in California, while five others have left the state.

Authorities have suggested that the first possible COVID-19 transmission was in a resident of Sacramento County.