Turkey’s exports of cement to Uzbekistan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey’s export of cement to Uzbekistan has decreased from January through February 2020, making up $1.1 million, which is 58.4 percent less compared to the same period of 2019, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In February 2020, Turkey’s export of cement to Uzbekistan decreased by 67.1 percent compared to February 2019, and made up $679,000, the ministry noted.

Turkey’s export of cement to world markets increased by 15.3 percent in January-February 2020 compared to the same period of the last year, making up $597.8 million.

Turkey’s export of cement was 2 percent of the country’s total export for the reporting period.

In February 2020, Turkey exported cement worth $309.7 billion to world markets, which is 16.3 percent more than in the same month of 2019.

Turkey’s cement export share in the country’s total export made up 1.2 percent in February 2020.

In the last 12 months, i.e. from February 2019 through February 2020, Turkey exported cement in the amount of $3.5 billion.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover in 2019 exceeded $374.2 billion.

