Over 15 mln people diagnosed with COVID-19 globally, Johns Hopkins University reports

Over 15 mln people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, globally, the US-based Johns Hopkins University informed on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the organization, 15,000,424 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the world, and 617,832 have died. The US has the highest number of infected persons (3,915,780), followed by Brazil (2,159,654) and India (1,193,078).