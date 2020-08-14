Over 21 mln people contract coronavirus worldwide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Trend:

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases across the globe exceeded 21 mln on Friday, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which relies on data provided by international organizations, federal and local authorities, Trend reports.

According to the research university, 21,010,700 cases have been registered, 761,260 people have died and another 13,047,560 have recovered.

The highest caseload has been recorded in the United States (5,280,315), which is followed by Brazil (3,224,876) and India (2,461,190).