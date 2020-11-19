Over 536,000 coronavirus cases registered over day globally - WHO

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world has exceeded 55.32 mln, an increase in 24 hours was more than 536,000 according to data published on Thursday night by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of deaths increased by more than 9,200, exceeding 1.33 mln, Trend reports citing TASS.

On November 18, WHO received information about 55,326,907 cases and 1,333,742 deaths. The number of cases increased by 536,224, and deaths - by 9,220.

The highest number in the incidence over a day was recorded on November 14 with 670,785 cases. WHO statistics take into account only officially confirmed information on cases and deaths provided by states.

More than 45% of cases reported to WHO over the past day are in the European Region (244,710), North and South America are in the second place (195,663), Southeast Asia - in the third place (47,152).

The majority of the cases were registered in the United States - 11,085,184, followed by India (8,912,907), Brazil (5,876,464), France (2,000,060), Russia (1,991,998), Spain (1,458,591), the United Kingdom (1,410,736), Argentina (1,318,384), Italy (1,238,072), Colombia (1,205,217), Mexico (1,009,396), and Peru (938,268).