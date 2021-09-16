SpaceX launches 1st space tourism mission

American private space company Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) launched its first civilian space tourism mission on Wednesday night in Florida, a SpaceX webcast said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft, named as Inspiration4 and sent from Kennedy Space Center, entered the orbit of earth shortly after the launch.

As the world's first all-commercial astronaut mission to orbit, Inspiration4 is commanded by Jared Isaacman, the 38-year-old founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, said SpaceX.

The spacecraft will remain in a 575-km high orbit for three days before reentering Earth's atmosphere for a soft water landing off the coast of Florida.

The Inspiration4 crew will conduct scientific research designed to advance human health on Earth and during future long-duration space flights.