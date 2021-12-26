Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude strikes Crete
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 was registered on the Greek island of Crete on Sunday, with no immediate reports of injuries or damage, the country's Geodynamic Institute said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier reported the tremor as having a magnitude of 6.0.
On its website, the Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck at a depth of 6.4 km (3.9 miles).
