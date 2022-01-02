3 killed, 13 injured in Egypt due to unstable weather: ministry
Three people were killed and 13 others injured in Egypt since Thursday due to windy and rainy weather, Egyptian Health Ministry announced on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The ministry said a man was killed after being electrocuted by a lamp post in Kafr al-Sheikh governorate, north of the capital Cairo.
Another man was killed when a microbus overturned on the eastern desert road in Upper Egypt's Minya governorate. The incident also left 11 others injured.
A house collapse in the coastal city of Alexandria killed another person.
Egypt's meteorological authority said the unstable weather conditions will continue in the North African country until Tuesday.
