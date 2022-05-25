Another 15 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Spain

Spain's Ministry of Health Tuesday confirmed 15 new cases of monkeypox, bringing the country's total number of cases to 51, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Health Minister Carolina Darias said the country was testing for the virus, "We are seeing more and more negative results and we hope that this is the trend."

The Community of Madrid has the most cases, with 47 people confirmed to have been infected by the virus, with most of these cases linked to a sauna in the city center. There are two cases in the Canary Islands and two in the Community of Andalusia in the south of the country.

A further 20 suspected cases are currently being analyzed.

Government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez said Tuesday that for the moment there are no plans to vaccinate those under 40 years of age who have not been previously vaccinated against smallpox.

On Wednesday the Public Health Commission and the Inter-territorial Health Council will meet to discuss possible actions to limit the outbreak.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were at least 131 confirmed cases of monkeypox and 106 suspected cases of the disease in 19 countries since the first was reported on May 7.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in the tropical rainforest areas of central and west Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions.

Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle ache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. A rash can develop.