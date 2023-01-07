Elon Musk says Twitter staff 'error' led to hiring Perkins Coie law firm

Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said in an email to Reuters on Friday that hiring law firm Perkins Coie to defend the company in a California federal lawsuit this week was a mistake it would not make again, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Reuters reported earlier that lawyers from Perkins Coie entered court appearances for Twitter in the case on Wednesday even though Musk has denounced the firm on the social media platform, including in a tweet last month related to its past work for former Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

"Perkins will not be representing Twitter on future cases," he said.

He did not immediately respond to follow-up questions on Friday, including whether Perkins Coie will stay on as counsel for Twitter in at least six other lawsuits predating Musk's ownership. A Perkins Coie spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk's finger-pointing follows months of internal tensions over Twitter's legal staffing and priorities since he acquired the company for $44 billion and took over as CEO in October.