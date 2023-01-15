Honduras declares health emergency over bird flu

Honduras on Saturday declared a national, 90-day health emergency due to an outbreak of avian flu, according to an executive decree published in the official gazette, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The measure came after the presence of avian flu was confirmed in waterfowl including brown pelicans at La Ceiba beach in Atlantida department and in Alvarado Lagoon in Puerto Cortes, Cortes department.

The health emergency period could be extended to prevent the flu.

The Honduran government instructed the National Service for Health and Agrifood Safety (SENASA) to immediately adopt sanitary measures through the Animal Health Technical Directorate to prevent the spread of the disease to domestic and wild birds.

The Ministry of Agriculture has been authorized to purchase goods and services to prevent the spread of the disease.