US expresses concern about South Africa’s decision to join drills with Russia, China

The United States has concerns about a decision by South Africa to join Russia and China in their military drills, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

She refused to say whether Washington had made this position clear to Pretoria, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited on Monday. "I don't have any conversations to read out, but we've been very-very consistent [on this issue]," Jean-Pierre said.

She did not say what consequences African governments that work with Russia’s Wagner private military company may face in the wake of Washington’s decision to designate it as a transnational criminal organization. Nor did Jean-Pierre comment on whether US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen might be talking about this during her African tour. "I will leave any conversation that Secretary Yellen has had with leaders to her and to her office to speak to," the White House press secretary said.