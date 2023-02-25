Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World

EU countries’ ambassadors approve the 10th package of sanctions against Russia

World Materials 25 February 2023 04:05 (UTC +04:00)
EU countries’ ambassadors approve the 10th package of sanctions against Russia

Follow Trend on

The permanent representatives of the EU member states have approved the 10th package of sanctions against Russia, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU announced late on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Today, the EU approved the 10th package of anti-Russian sanctions," the Presidency tweeted.

The new package of restrictive measures in particular includes, "tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use and technology", "targeted restricted measures against individuals and entities supporting the war," the Swedish Presidency said.

The sanctions must now be formally approved by the EU Council in a written procedure. After that they will be published in the Official Journal of the EU and enter into force.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more