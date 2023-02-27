Minsk plans to expand export of industrial products to Russia by 10% in 2023

Belarus’ ministry of industry hopes to expand export of industrial products to Russia by approximately ten percent in 2023, Belarusian Deputy Minister of Industry Dmitry Kharitonchik said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We are sure that we will see positive dynamics. We hope it will be some 110% (of economic growth on 2022), he said.

According to Kharitonchik, in terms of his country’s cooperation with Russia in the sphere of import substitution, "several projects are entering the stage of financing and equipment exchange".