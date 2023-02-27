US, Poland, Germany may hold joint maneuvers

Washington is in talks with Berlin and Warsaw to hold joint military maneuvers in Poland, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Sunday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Exercises were being “considered”, Pistorius told public broadcaster ARD, without confirming or adding any details “for now”.

NATO “is far from being weak,” said Pistorius.

Even so, “for countries in eastern Europe, like Poland, the Baltic states, Slovakia and others, it's important to see that Germany as the most important European member of the alliance, and the US as transatlantic partner, are upholding their defense obligations”, he added.