State Dept. approves possible sale of weapons systems worth $31.2 mln to London

The US Department of State has approved a potential sale to Great Britain of up to 768 Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System-IIs (APKWS II) for an estimated cost of $31.2 million, the Pentagon said in a press-release on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the Department of Defense, "The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the United Kingdom of up to 768 Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System-IIs for an estimated cost of $31.2 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today."

The sale would also include support equipment, spare and repair parts, technical documentation, transportation, technical and logistical support vehicles. Implementation of the potential sale will require multiple trips by five US officials and the assignment of "approximately five contractor representatives to the United Kingdom on an intermittent basis for a period of approximately five years to support delivery and integration of items and to provide supply support management, inventory control, and equipment familiarization," the press release reads.

"The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally," the US defense agency said.