BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. People are being evacuated due to a forest fire in the Chinese province of Sichuan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of China says, Trend reports.

According to the information, a total of 3,396 residents were evacuated. “There is no information about casualties yet, the cause of the fire is being investigated,” the ministry said.

About a thousand firefighters and 7 helicopters were involved in extinguishing the fire.