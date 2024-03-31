Armenia continues to voice anti-Russian sentiments - FM Mirzoyan addresses “growing problems” with Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that it is “impossible to hide” the growing problems in Yerevan's relations with Russia, Trend reports.

“The problems that exist in the relationship with Russia are impossible to hide,” said Mirzoyan during a press briefing with journalists in Buenos Aires.

At the same time, the FM pointed out that “Armenia is ready to move closer to the EU as long as the EU is ready to welcome Armenia”.

Mirzoyan also took the opportunity to once again accuse Azerbaijan of “ethnic cleansing” and expressed the opinion that Baku allegedly has no intention of making peace with Yerevan.

Meanwhile, a trilateral meeting is scheduled to be held between Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan, US Secretary of State Blinken, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on April 5. The sides are expected to sign a document on security guarantees for Armenia.

The upcoming meeting in Brussels is causing concern in Russia, top Moscow officials say.

“Washington, Brussels, and Yerevan pretend to be perplexed why the upcoming high-level meeting between Armenia, the EU, and the US on April 5 causes 'concern' for many. They claim it is not directed against any third party. Such events cause concern in Russia because US and EU representatives openly tell our partners that their main focus is exclusively against Russia. They say it outright,” said Maria Zakharova, Spokesperson for Russia’s MFA.