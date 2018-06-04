At least 46 refugees killed as boat sinks off Tunisia coast

4 June 2018 01:22 (UTC+04:00)

At least 46 refugees have been killed and 67 have been rescued after their boat sank off the coast of Tunisia, Press TV reported.

Tunisia’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday that the refugees were of Tunisian and other nationalities, adding that the rescue operation was still ongoing in the Mediterranean.

Some 180 refugees, including 80 from other African countries had been travelling on the packed boast when it sank, security sources said.

The deaths are the latest to come from a refugee crisis that has gripped countries on various sides of the Mediterranean.

Nine people including six children died on Sunday near Turkey’s southern province of Antalya after a speedboat carrying 15 refugees sank off the coast.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), which is affiliated to the United Nations, estimates that 660 had died attempting to cross into Europe through the Mediterranean since the start of this year.

Tunisia has become a major embarkation point for refugees from Africa who seek to reach southern coasts of Italy.

Many have died over the past years while taking the risky journey from neighboring Libya to the Italian coast. However, the flow from Libya ebbed after the former government of Italy, backed by the European Union, reached an agreement with the militia and government of the North African country to contain the departures.

A new government in Italy is now trying to further reduce the number of arrivals. New interior minister Matteo Salvini, who leads Italy’s the anti-immigrant League party, has vowed to deport up to 100,000 refugees per year while doing his best to block the arrival of boats carrying refugees from Africa.

“I will work to ensure that all the international organizations commit to stop departures, landings and deaths,” Salvini said in a statement after he was sworn in as interior minister on Friday, adding, “The objective is to save lives. And this is done by preventing the departures of the boats of death that are a business for some and a disgrace for the rest of the world.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Qatar Airways plane makes emergency landing in Baku
Society 29 May 14:58
President: Tunisia seeks to strengthen ties with Azerbaijan
Politics 7 May 15:34
One killed, 60 injured in train collision in Tunisia
Other News 4 May 02:24
Two killed in a plane crash near a military air base in Tunisia's Sfax: TAP
Other News 24 April 08:23
Italy busts new smuggling ring bringing migrants from Tunisia
Europe 10 April 17:13
Two dead, 70 wounded in Tunisia bus collision
Other News 7 April 22:13
Tunisia launches solar projects to slash carbon footprint by 2030
Other News 6 April 07:31
Islamic Development Bank to support Tunisia with 1.5 billion USD
Other News 3 April 04:20
Ataturk was inspiration for founder of Tunisia, Habib Bourguiba: Safwan Masri
Turkey 24 March 11:34
Spain, Tunisia sign 8 agreements on economic, security cooperation
World 27 February 02:28
France reinforces financial support for Tunisia as Macron visits
World 1 February 01:13
Tunisian police fire tear gas on protesters
Arab World 10 January 02:50
Turkey, Tunisia to co-op in transport communications sphere
Oil&Gas 27 December 2017 10:55
52 holidaymakers injured in Tunisia's bus accident
Other News 4 December 2017 04:04
Tunisia again extends state of emergency for 3 months
Arab World 11 November 2017 00:32
Tunisian navy recovers 10 more bodies after boat collision
Other News 16 October 2017 07:13
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Tunisian counterpart
Politics 18 March 2017 12:43
Official: Tunisia never cut relations with Iran
Arab World 14 May 2016 01:02