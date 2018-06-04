North Korea state media says Syria’s Assad wants to meet Kim

4 June 2018 03:35 (UTC+04:00)

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said he plans to visit North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, North Korean state media reported on Sunday, potentially the first meeting between Kim and another head of state in Pyongyang, Al Arabia reported.

“I am going to visit the DPRK and meet HE Kim Jong Un,” Assad said on May 30, North Korea’s KCNA news agency reported, using the initials of the country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

There was no immediate comment from the Syrian president’s office.

Assad reportedly made the remarks as he received the credentials of North Korean Ambassador Mun Jong Nam.

Pyongyang and Damascus maintain good relations, and United Nations monitors have accused North Korea of cooperating with Syria on chemical weapons, a charge the North denies.

Both countries have faced international isolation, North Korea over its nuclear weapons program, and Syria over its tactics during a bloody civil war.

Since the beginning of the year, however, North Korea’s Kim has launched a flurry of diplomatic meetings with leaders in China and South Korea, and is scheduled to hold a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12.

Since taking power in 2011, Kim has not publicly met with another head of state in North Korea.

“The world welcomes the remarkable events in the Korean peninsula brought about recently by the outstanding political caliber and wise leadership of HE Kim Jong Un,” Assad said, according to KCNA. “I am sure that he will achieve the final victory and realize the reunification of Korea without fail.”

According to South Korea’s foreign ministry, North Korea established diplomatic relations with Syria in 1966, opening its embassy in Damascus. Syria opened its mission in Pyongyang in 1969.

Close military cooperation between the two countries began when North Korea sent some 530 troops including pilots, tank drivers and missile personnel to Syria during the Arab-Israeli war in October 1973.

“The Syrian government will as ever fully support all policies and measures of the DPRK leadership and invariably strengthen and develop the friendly ties with the DPRK,” Assad said, as quoted by KCNA.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
North Korea's top three military officials replaced, US official says
Other News 02:31
North Korea to get relief only after 'verifiable and irreversible step to denuclearization': Mattis
US 3 June 06:25
Over 350 Syrian refugees return to their homes in past day - reconciliation center
Arab World 3 June 04:32
US troops in South Korea off table at Trump-Kim summit - Pentagon chief Mattis
Other News 2 June 06:25
Trump: Meeting with Kim Jong-un to take place on June 12
US 2 June 00:12
Depreciation of lira not to have strong influence on Azerbaijan: expert
Economy news 1 June 20:56
Israel satisfied with Russia’s stance on Iran’s military presence in Syria — ambassador
Israel 1 June 17:53
Russia cautions US, North Korea against deliberately pushing unrealistic demands
Russia 1 June 17:44
Russia's Shoigu, Israel's Lieberman discuss Syrian de-escalation zone
Russia 1 June 15:40
Kremlin: summit between Russian and North Korean leaders is possible
Russia 1 June 14:39
Leaders of Russia, North Korea to meet this year
Russia 1 June 12:18
Putin and Netanyahu discuss Syrian peace settlement
Russia 1 June 09:48
Trump Seeks to Keep South Korea, Japan Allies Out of North Korea Talks
US 1 June 08:18
Turkey’s president meets with Russian president's special envoy on Syria
Turkey 31 May 19:24
Trump says North Korea talks positive, expects Kim letter
US 31 May 17:50
Lavrov invites Kim Jong-un to visit Russia
Russia 31 May 15:18
U.S., North Korea enter second day of nuclear talks
US 31 May 15:04
Russia seeks to fulfill trilateral projects with North and South Koreas
Russia 31 May 11:11