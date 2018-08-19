Russia registers 27 cease-fire breaches in Syria in past 24 hours

19 August 2018 00:15 (UTC+04:00)

Russia has registered 27 cease-fire violations in three Syrian provinces over the last 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday, Xinhua reported.

The breaches were recorded in the provinces of Aleppo (13), Latakia (13) and Idlib (1), the ministry said in a daily report.

Turkey has registered one cease-fire breach in Idlib, one in Aleppo and one in Hama during the same period of time.

Both Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian cease-fire regime which came into force on Dec. 30, 2016.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Putin says everything must be done for refugees to return to Syria
Russia 18 August 21:44
Putin flies from Austria to Germany to hold talks with Merkel
Russia 18 August 19:37
U.S. raises $300 million from allies for Syria stabilization
US 18 August 19:07
Eximbank of Russia to finance construction of metallurgy plant in Tashkent
Economy news 18 August 14:49
Azerbaijan, Russia eye to create joint ventures in three sectors (Exclusive)
Economy news 18 August 14:09
Russian expert: Armenia must respect CSTO head's diplomatic immunity
Commentary 18 August 09:46
Latest
One killed, 15 injured in northwestern Turkey pile-up of at least 30 vehicles
Turkey 18 August 23:29
Azerbaijani President congratulates new Pakistan's PM
Politics 18 August 23:00
First day of International Tournament "GymBala" in Rhythmic Gymnastics ends (PHOTO)
Society 18 August 22:59
Azerbaijani President expresses condolences on death of Kofi Annan
Politics 18 August 22:52
President Aliyev congratulates Turkish President
Politics 18 August 22:38
Death toll from collapse of motorway bridge in Genoa rises to 43
Europe 18 August 22:19
Putin says everything must be done for refugees to return to Syria
Russia 18 August 21:44
Winners of first day of International Tournament "GymBala" in Rhythmic Gymnastics awarded (PHOTO)
Society 18 August 21:00
Autostrade pledges to rebuild collapsed Italy bridge
Europe 18 August 20:45