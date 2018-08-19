Russia registers 27 cease-fire breaches in Syria in past 24 hours

Russia has registered 27 cease-fire violations in three Syrian provinces over the last 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday, Xinhua reported.

The breaches were recorded in the provinces of Aleppo (13), Latakia (13) and Idlib (1), the ministry said in a daily report.

Turkey has registered one cease-fire breach in Idlib, one in Aleppo and one in Hama during the same period of time.

Both Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian cease-fire regime which came into force on Dec. 30, 2016.

