Algeria's Bouteflika resigns: state agency

2 April 2019 23:09 (UTC+04:00)

Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has resigned after weeks of protests against his 20-year rule, Trend reports citing Al Jazeera.

The news comes after Algeria's army chief of staff demanded immediate procedures to remove Bouteflika, saying enough time had already been wasted, state news agency APS said.

On Monday, Bouteflika, who is 82 and in poor health, had previously said he would quit before the end of his term on April 28.

