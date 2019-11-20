Yemeni Houthi rebels fire missile to force away Saudi-led coalition's warplane

Yemen's Houthi rebels said they fired an anti-aircraft missile on Wednesday to force away a F-15 jet of the Saudi-led coalition's over the northern province of Saada, Trend repotrts citing Xinhua.

"Air defense forced away an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the coalition over Saada Province, near (Saudi border region) Jizan," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said.

There was no confirmation from Saudi Arabia or the coalition over the Houthi claim.

The Yemeni air space has been controlled by the Saudi-led coalition forces since the coalition engaged in the Yemeni civil war in 2015 to support the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

