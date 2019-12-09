Rockets hit area near Baghdad Intl Airport close to Iraqi, US forces

Unconfirmed reports of a missile attack on the Baghdad International Airport emerged early on Monday after a rocket warning alert was heard in the area, Trend reports citing Reuters.

US forces and Iraqi Army military installations are situated near the airport, which was put on alert after loud rocket sirens became audible for a period of time before blasts were reported. Al-Arabiya alleged that the attacks targeted US assets in the region.

​There have been no reports of damage or casualties. Local reporters claim at least four projectiles hit the area in the vicinity of the airport, adding that an unidentified military jet was seen flying above the area.

​The ELINT news media outlet said earlier that international flights were reportedly diverted from the Baghdad airspace due to the missile attacks.

​No group or country has claimed responsibility for the attacks. The airport is situated near a facility reportedly used by the US-led anti-terrorist coalition forces in Iraq.

Last week, Iraqi authorities said that the Ayn al-Asad Airbase, hosting US armed forces personnel in the western Al Anbar Governorate, was struck with five projectiles.

