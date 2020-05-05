Egypt confirms 348 new cases, 7 deaths of COVID-19

Egypt reported on Monday 348 new cases and seven deaths of COVID-19, raising the total infections registered in the country to 6,813 including 436 deaths, said the Egyptian health ministry in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed pointed out that 70 more COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from quarantine hospitals on Monday, increasing total recoveries to 1,632.

"All the cases that are registered as positive for the novel coronavirus virus receive medical care at quarantine hospitals in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization," Megahed emphasized.

Egypt announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Feb. 14 and the first death on March 8, and both were foreigners.

The seven deaths confirmed on Monday mark the lowest daily fatalities of COVID-19 in Egypt since April 24. The highest single-day coronavirus deaths in the country stood at 22 and were reported on April 28.

The Egyptian government has recently started to ease restrictions and reopen services and offices that have been closed for more than six weeks, within a coexistence plan to carry out precautionary measures while resuming services and economic activities.

The most populous Arab country is currently implementing a nationwide nine-hour nighttime curfew that will continue throughout the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan.