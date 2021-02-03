Saudi Arabia announces COVID-19 ban on entry of citizens from 20 countries

Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday a temporary ban on the entry of citizens from 20 countries, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ban is part of the Saudi precautionary measures against COVID-19 with a recent increase in new infections in the kingdom.

The 20 countries are Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, India, and Japan.

The ban, effective from 9 p.m. local time (GMT 1800) on Wednesday, also covers those coming from other countries but passed through the 20 countries within 14 days from their entry into Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi health ministry announced on Tuesday the registration of 310 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number to 368,639.

The ministry also reported 271 more recoveries and four more fatalities, bringing the recovered cases to 360,110 and the death toll to 6,383 respectively.