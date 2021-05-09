Attack on Syrian government forces repelled in Idlib, at least ten militants killed

A terrorist attack on positions of the Syrian forces has been repelled in the Idlib region and at least ten gunmen were killed, Alexander Karpov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Near the locality of Mellaja in the Idlib province, a detachment of about 20 foreign militants from the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (one of the names of Jabhat al-Nusra outlawed in Russia) attacked positions of the government forces of the Syrian Arab Republic," he said. "The Syrian armed forces repelled the terrorists’ attack and eliminated at least ten militants," he said.

According to Karpov, the surviving gunmen retreated towards the locality of Ftira.