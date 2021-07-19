Ahead of COVID-19 third wave, Indian government prepares 30-day buffer stock of essential medicines: Report
Before the third wave of COVID-19 begins in the country, the government is preparing a 30-day buffer stock of essential medicines, apart from common drugs and supplements.
The Centre is trying to create an inventory of medicines like remdesivir and favipiravir, used in the treatment of COVID-19, Business Standard has reported.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.
During the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, there was a shortage of these medicines. Anti-viral drug remdesivir was even sold in the black market at inflated prices.
