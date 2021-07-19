Death toll from Baghdad blast up to 25
The death toll from a blast in Baghdad has risen to 25, and 47 more people received wounds, Trend reports citing TASS.
According to earlier reports, the bomb went off in a crowded marketplace in Baghdad’s Madinat al-Sadr Shia neighborhood. Several trade pavilions caught fire after the explosion.
According to local law enforcement agencies, it was a terror attack with the use of an improvised explosive device. The police don’t rule out that the attack was committed by a suicide bomber, Shafaq News said.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has ordered to conduct a probe and to detain the commander of a police unit in Madinat al-Sadr.
So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the blast.
