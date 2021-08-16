120 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Sunday said 120 illegal migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Earlier today, some 120 persons were rescued/intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guards in two disembarkation operations," UNHCR tweeted.

"The individuals were returned to the Tripoli Naval Base where UNHCR and its medical partner IRC provided urgent humanitarian assistance," it said.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of its leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores.

So far this year, more than 20,000 illegal migrants, including women and children, have been rescued, while hundreds of others have died or gone missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route, according to the International Organization for Migration.