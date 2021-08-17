Jordan, Qatar reiterate continued coordination to support Palestinians

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said his country is continuing the coordination with Qatar to support the Palestinians to find a political horizon and improve economy, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Safadi made the remarks when meeting with his visiting Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Amman, where the two diplomats discussed ways of advancing bilateral ties in various fields.

The talks also touched upon regional developments and efforts towards resolving the regional crises, notably those aiming at resolving the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution, the international law and the Arab Peace Initiative, and supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The two ministers discussed efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis, supporting Iraq and developments in Afghanistan, stressing the necessity of maintaining its security and stability.

In the joint press remarks, Safadi said the discussions covered the required measures and projects to ensure effective implementation of Qatar's initiative to invest 500 million U.S. dollars in Jordan, and provide some 20,000 jobs for Jordanians in the Gulf country.

The Jordanian official said Jordan and Qatar have the same objective of resolving regional crises and operationalizing a joint Arab action, in addition to realizing a regional environment full of opportunities and accomplishments.

Al Thani reaffirmed relations between Qatar and Jordan were distinguished and fraternal, lauding Jordan's prominent role in the region.