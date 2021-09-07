Saudi Arabia announces project to revive historic Jeddah

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Monday the launch of a project to revive historic Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency reported, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The project aims to develop the site into a hub for business, cultural projects and a destination for entrepreneurs.

The area contains more than 600 heritage buildings, 36 old mosques, five markets and ancient corridors and squares.

The 2.5 square km project will be developed over the next 15 years and the renovation process would be carried out per international standards.

The site that was a route for pilgrims will include waterfronts, green spaces and open gardens covering 15 percent of the total area.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Culture announced in its 2018 plans to transform Jeddah's old city into an open-air museum by creating a pedestrian route across the area.