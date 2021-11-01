US flies B-1B bomber over Middle East amid Iran tensions

The US Air Force flew the B-1B Lancer bomber over key waterways in the Middle East, escorted by fighter jets from American allies in the region amid heightened tensions with Iran, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The B-1B, a supersonic bomber capable of carrying the heaviest conventional payload of any US military plane, flew over the Gulf of Aden, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, Bab al-Mandeb strait, one of the world’s most important tanker routes, Red Sea, Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest waterways, the Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, the world's busiest oil-shipping channel, and the Gulf of Oman.

Those key maritime chokepoints in the Middle East have witnessed a slew of attacks on shipping blamed on Iran in recent years, as well as assaults which are part of a shadow war between Iran and Israel. Tehran has denied involvement in those attacks but vowed to take revenge on Tel Aviv for a series of attacks that targeted its nuclear program.

US Central Command said the bomber’s mission was intended to deliver a clear message of reassurance.