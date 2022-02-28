Qatar Airways confirms grounded another A350 jet

Qatar Airways confirmed on Monday it had grounded another A350 jet in a dispute with Airbus over gradual degradation to the surface of the long-haul jets, bringing the total number of planes grounded by the carrier to 22, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Reuters reported the move on Friday as Qatar filed a document in a dispute which has spread to a contract between Airbus and the same carrier for the A321neo.

Qatar Airways has sued the planemaker for over $600 million and Airbus is expected to hit back with a counter-claim.