Qatar Airways confirms grounded another A350 jet
Qatar Airways confirmed on Monday it had grounded another A350 jet in a dispute with Airbus over gradual degradation to the surface of the long-haul jets, bringing the total number of planes grounded by the carrier to 22, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Reuters reported the move on Friday as Qatar filed a document in a dispute which has spread to a contract between Airbus and the same carrier for the A321neo.
Qatar Airways has sued the planemaker for over $600 million and Airbus is expected to hit back with a counter-claim.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan achieved victory in Second Karabakh War under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - Azerbaijani MP (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Prosecutor demands punishment for Armenian nationals accused of terrorism in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar during trial in Baku
Azerbaijanis evacuated from most dangerous districts of Ukraine’s Kharkiv to border with Poland - honorary consulate
Azerbaijan discloses priority specialties within state program for education at prestigious foreign universities
Tashkent to host high-level int'l conference on regional cooperation of Central Asian states in fight against terrorism
Azerbaijan approves "State program for education of youth at prestigious foreign universities" following presidential order