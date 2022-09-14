Five killed in building collapse in Jordan's capital - police

Five people died after a four-story residential building collapsed in Jordan's capital on Tuesday and rescue efforts were under way to find survivors, police said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Reuters witnesses said civil defence workers were removing debris from the collapsed building to find survivors trapped under the rubble. Around 14 people were evacuated from the rubble.

Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh, who had arrived at the scene, called for an immediate investigation of the collapse in the Webdeh district in the central part of the city.

Officials said one of the reasons for the collapse was the state of disrepair of the building.