China will start allowing soybean imports from Ethiopia

7 September 2018 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

China will start allowing soybean imports from Ethiopia, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement on its website on Friday, Reuters reports.

The move will diversify soybean imports origins for China, and help meet domestic demand, the statement said.

Beijing is seeking more sources for soybean imports and finding alternative protein sources to replace soymeal to reduce its reliance on U.S. beans, as the world’s top two economies remain locked in a trade war.

