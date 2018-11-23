China says U.S.-China trade talks should be equal, mutually beneficial

23 November 2018 06:45 (UTC+04:00)

Trade talks between the United States and China should be equal and mutually beneficial, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Friday, adding that he hoped the two countries can find ways to manage their differences through dialogue, Reuters reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to hold talks during the upcoming G20 summit in Buenos Aires as trade ties between the world’s two largest economies become increasingly fraught.

Wang said he hoped both sides could move in the same direction and find ways to resolve their problems.

Wang was speaking at a press conference in Beijing on Friday.

