British authorities search Aeroflot plane, no reasons provided

31 March 2018 09:26 (UTC+04:00)

Russia’s Aeroflot plane has been searched by the British authorities at London’s Heathrow airport, no reasons were given, an Aeroflot source told TASS.

"The British side provided no grounds for a plane search," the source said. "It was decided that after the British side finishes the search, the plane will be additionally examined by the crew and the company’s office employees as the British side compelled the crew to leave the plane during the search."

Russia’s relations with the United Kingdom strained following the incident involving the alleged poisoning of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and was later swapped for Russian intelligence officers.

On March 4, Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found unconscious on a bench near the Maltings shopping center in Salisbury, the UK. Police said they had allegedly been exposed to a nerve agent. Both are in the hospital in critical condition.

London immediately accused Russia of being involved, but failed to produce any evidence. UK Prime Minister Theresa May rushed to blame Russia for "unlawful use of force" against her country. She identified the alleged substance used in the attack as the so-called Novichok nerve agent, allegedly developed in the former Soviet Union. The UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats and announced other restrictive measures against Moscow.

Russia has flatly rejected these allegations pointing out that neither the Soviet Union nor Russia had any programs to develop that substance. In response, Moscow expelled the same number of British diplomats from Russia and ordering to close the British Consulate-General in St. Petersburg and shut down the British Council’s offices in Russia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Moscow ready to offer platform for Israeli-Palestinian talks
Israel 09:38
Russian Ambassador to US promises Embassy's work to remain as efficient as ever
Russia 09:30
Number of passenger flights between Russia’s Krasnoyarsk, Azerbaijan’s Baku to grow
Tourism 30 March 21:07
Rostec to create Russian management system for nuclear, oil and gas facilities in 2018
Russia 30 March 20:54
China teams up with Russia to develop rocket-launched reconnaissance drone
China 30 March 20:13
Number of incoming Russian tourists in Turkey up in February 2018
Economy news 30 March 19:29
SOCAR delivers batch of Russian fuel oil to Singapore
Oil&Gas 30 March 17:45
Russia expels diplomats from six countries
Russia 30 March 17:26
Putin hopes to boost cooperation with Egypt
Russia 30 March 16:58
Czech authorities extradite arrested Russian citizen to US
Europe 30 March 15:18
Nine Conservatives demand vote on Britain leaving EU customs union
Europe 30 March 14:20
Russian, Chinese foreign ministers to meet on April 5
Russia 30 March 13:47
Russia’s consulate in Seattle to continue working ‘until the last minute’
Russia 30 March 12:53
Executive at fire-ravaged Russian shopping mall arrested
Russia 30 March 11:13
Russia approves four-year co-op program with Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 30 March 10:29
Russian Aerospace force launches Soyuz-2.1V rocket
Russia 30 March 09:52
Lavrov: Russia to expel 60 US diplomats, close consulate in St. Petersburg
Russia 29 March 22:04
Russia foreign ministry working on North Korea meetings in Moscow
Russia 29 March 17:27