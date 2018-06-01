BMW says may source more U.S. steel its auto plant after tariff move

1 June 2018 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

BMW said on Friday it may increase the amount of steel it sources locally for its U.S. plant after Washington imposed tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union, Reuters reports.

The German carmaker’s plant at Spartanburg, South Carolina, is its largest in the world, and sources more than 70 percent of its steel locally.

“We have a target to increase the U.S. percentage, which is dependent on the availability of appropriate specification and quality,” BMW said in a statement.

Washington imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union, reviving investor fears of a global trade war.

