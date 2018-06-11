EU, U.N. urge Italy, Malta to let in drifting migrant ship

The European Union and the United Nations refugee agency called for a swift end to a political standoff that has left 629 migrants on a rescue ship drifting at sea after Italy refused to let it dock, Reuters reports.

The ship, with 629 rescued migrants, including 123 unaccompanied minors, 11 other children and seven pregnant women aboard, is waiting in international waters between Italy and Malta, which has also refused to take them in.

Matteo Salvini, the head of the far-right League party who became interior minister this month vowing to crack down on the influx of migrants from Africa, blocked the ship, operated by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors without Borders, over the weekend.

“Saving lives at sea is a duty, but transforming Italy into an enormous refugee camp is not,” Salvini said on Facebook on Monday. “Italy is done bowing its head and obeying. This time there’s someone saying no.”

Pictures issued by SOS Mediterranee showed hundreds of Africans huddled aboard, including a young girl wrapped in a blanket in the arms of a rescue worker.

“People are in distress, are running out of provisions and need help quickly,” the UN refugee agency said, urging governments to set aside political considerations.

“Broader issues such as who has responsibility and how these responsibilities can best be shared between states should be looked at later,” UNHCR special envoy Vincent Cochetel said.

SOS Mediterranee said the ship had enough supplies to feed the migrants, at least for another day.

Italy has had to deal with hundreds of thousands of migrants in recent years coming via Libya to reach Europe.

