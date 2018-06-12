Prince William to meet Netanyahu and Abbas

12 June 2018 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

The full details have been released of the visit of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and direct heir to the British throne, to Israel from June 25 to June 28. It will be the first-ever official visit by a member of the British royal family to Israel although prominent members have been here in a 'private' capacity, Globes reports.

In Israel, Prince William will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader MK Isaac Herzog as well as President Reuven Rivlin. He will also visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial and Museum in Jerusalem accompanied by British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis. The Prince will play football with young Jewish and Arab children and meet young entrepreneurs. Prince William will be accompanied in Israel by former UK Ambassador to Israel David Manning

The day before reaching Israel on June 25, Prince William, grandson to Queen Elizabeth, will arrive in Amman, and visit the historic city of Jerash and also meet with Syrian refugees in Jordan as well as King Abdullah II. On the evening of June 25 he will come to Tel Aviv and the following day will be spent in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. June 27 will be spent in Tel Aviv and Ramallah in the West Bank, where Prince William will meet with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas. June 28, the final day of the trip will be devoted entirely to Jerusalem.

Prince William will not be accompanied by his wife who gave birth to their third child earlier this year.

On the final day, in Jerusalem, Prince William will also visit the Mount of Olives and the tomb of his great-grandmother princess Alice, the mother of Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip. "The Duke is looking forward to building a real and enduring relationship with the people of the region," the Prince’s Communications Secretary Jason Knauf said.

