The European Union will start charging import duties of 25 percent on a range of U.S. products from Friday after Washington imposed tariffs on EU steel and aluminum at the start of June, the European Commission said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

The Commission formally adopted a law putting in place the duties on 2.8 billion euros ($3.2 billion) worth of U.S. goods, including bourbon and motorbikes.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news