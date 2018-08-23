Three die in Belgian stabbing incident with 'no terrorist nature'

Three people were killed in an incident in an eastern Belgian village on Wednesday, Reuters reported according to Belgian media, while a local official said it was a family affair that had nothing to do with terrorism.

The La Libre Belgique daily said on its website a male attacker was among the three dead, who also included two women. Another daily, Le Soir, said he had entered a restaurant in the village of Moresnet-Chapelle and stabbed a former partner.

“This act has no terrorist nature and relates to the private sphere,” Thierry Wimmer, mayor of neighboring Plombieres, said on Facebook.

