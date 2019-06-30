EU's Tusk proposes Commission job for center-left: German parliamentary adviser

30 June 2019 18:33 (UTC+04:00)

European Council President Donald Tusk has proposed giving the post of EU chief executive to Europe’s center-left political bloc in the European Commission’s new five-year term, according to a German EU parliamentary adviser present at talks on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Tusk, who will chair the summit of EU leaders later on Sunday to deal out top jobs in Brussels, met with heads of the different factions of the European Parliament. He proposed that Europe’s center right should hold the posts of EU’s foreign policy chief and head of the European Parliament.

Adviser at the European Parliament Tobias Teuscher said Tusk has also proposed that the centrist alliance that includes French President Emmanuel Macron’s party be given the presidency of the European Council.

There was no mention of a candidate for ECB president.

