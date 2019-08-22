Audi to join Mercedes, BMW development alliance

22 August 2019 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Audi (NSUG.DE) is set to join an alliance with rivals Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and BMW (BMWG.DE) to develop advanced driving assistance systems, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The companies are developing highly automated driving functions to enable so-called level 3 autonomous driving on highways as well as automated parking.

Audi, a unit of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will announce the alliance at the Frankfurt auto show in early September, Wirtschaftswoche said.

Volkswagen will continue to develop fully autonomous vehicles in cooperation with Ford (F.N), Wirtschaftswoche said.

