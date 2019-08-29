EU's Oettinger welcomes prospect of 'pro-European' government in Italy

29 August 2019 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

European Commissioner Guenther Oettinger, a member of Chancellor Merkel’s conservatives in Germany, welcomed on Thursday the prospect of a new, pro-European government taking office in Italy, saying it was a good development, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Brussels was ready to “do everything to make the job of the new Italian government easier when it takes office and so to reward it,” Oettinger told SWR radio.

On Wednesday, Italy’s 5-Star Movement and the opposition Democratic Party said they would try to form a coalition, setting aside years of hostility to avert a snap election and ease economic uncertainty.

